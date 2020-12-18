OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) Shares Down 7%

Shares of OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.04 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.04 ($0.34). 7,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.51. The company has a market cap of £7.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) Company Profile (LON:OTAQ)

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.