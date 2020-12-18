Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. 796,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 970,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. CIBC raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

