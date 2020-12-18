Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.99. 393,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 475,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $306.85 million, a PE ratio of 251.81 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.