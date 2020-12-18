Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.14

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.14 and traded as high as $10.11. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 22,910 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

