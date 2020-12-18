Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) Shares Down 3.4%

Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 40,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 82,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.