Orefinders Resources Inc. (ORX.V) (CVE:ORX) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Orefinders Resources Inc. (ORX.V) (CVE:ORX) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15. 516,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 300,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$32.55 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Orefinders Resources Inc. (ORX.V) (CVE:ORX)

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in the Abitibi region of Ontario. The company also explores for cobalt and nickel. The company's properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 176.6 hectares located in the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; the McGarry project comprising 46 patented mining claims and 5 mining licenses covering an area of approximately 681 hectares situated in Virginiatown, Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

