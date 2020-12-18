Open Platform Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Open Platform has a market cap of $915,496.31 and approximately $117,399.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00132963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00789080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00166212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00386211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00125836 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00077414 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

