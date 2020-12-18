OneRoot Network Price Hits $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $896,389.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00059851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00369338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.