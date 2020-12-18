OneLedger (OLT) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $54,505.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Bilaxy, BitForex and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00364936 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,686,254 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, CoinEx, BitForex, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

