Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading Down 7.5%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.31. 5,829,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 1,335,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

