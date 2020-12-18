OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Trading Up 21.1%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s stock price was up 21.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 859,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 284,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 10,999 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,634.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,480,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 134,279 shares of company stock valued at $680,066 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 74.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

