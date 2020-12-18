Omnitude Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $199,605.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 58% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Omnitude token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $93,893.95 and $199,605.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00134550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00773945 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00199403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00125316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00078386 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

