Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $34.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.
OHI traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 23,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,826. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
