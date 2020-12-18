Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $34.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

OHI traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 23,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,826. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

