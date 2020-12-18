OKB (OKB) Price Hits $5.72 on Top Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $5.72 or 0.00024780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. During the last week, OKB has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $343.27 million and approximately $139.46 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00366827 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

