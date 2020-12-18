Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.79. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 97,351 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.