Odyssey 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $289,768.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $289,768.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00131688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00785649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00164618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00124911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00076953 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

