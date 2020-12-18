Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $16.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

