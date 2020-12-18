Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Shares Up 12.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)’s share price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 215,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 184,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.50. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 253.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.