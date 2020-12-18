Observer (OBSR) Market Capitalization Tops $9.85 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $438,898.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00134603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.00773563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00168282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00384068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00124157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00077790 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

