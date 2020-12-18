NVR (NYSE:NVR) Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

NVR (NYSE:NVR) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $158.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4,219.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,148. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,091.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,876.14.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $56.11 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at $480,101,976.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung acquired 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.