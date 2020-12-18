NVR (NYSE:NVR) Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

NVR (NYSE:NVR) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $158.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4,219.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,148. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,091.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,876.14.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $56.11 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,860.60.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at $480,101,976.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung acquired 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

