Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Trading 29.2% Higher

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) shares traded up 29.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $18.74. 1,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The firm has a market cap of $102.55 million and a PE ratio of -38.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

