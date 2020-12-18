NuShares 1-Day Volume Tops $274.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $274.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuShares has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011906 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005346 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,849,790,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,449,710,473 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.