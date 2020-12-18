Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. Nucor also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.15-1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NUE opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. Nucor has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

