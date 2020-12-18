Nucleus Vision Market Cap Reaches $6.28 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Binance, Bittrex and Bitrue. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $841,969.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00380952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.96 or 0.02455039 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, CoinBene, Bitbns, Zebpay, BITBOX, Huobi, Upbit, Ethfinex, WazirX, Bitrue, Koinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

