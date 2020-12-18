Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Up 6%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.64. 11,543,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 13,789,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.13.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

