Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NWN opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 23.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.