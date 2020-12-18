Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 19,218,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 10,227,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAK. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

