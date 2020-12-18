Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.78

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.78 and traded as low as $82.55. Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) shares last traded at $82.55, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £23.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.72.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

