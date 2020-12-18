Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at CIBC

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CSFB upgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$55.81. The company had a trading volume of 170,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,817. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80. Norbord Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.01 and a 1 year high of C$58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

