Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Stock Price Up 40%

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR)’s stock price rose 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 41,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 36,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

About Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR)

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

