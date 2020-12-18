Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.05

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.05 and traded as high as $30.45. Nidec shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 685,467 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

