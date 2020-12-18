Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $8.65. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 13,014 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

