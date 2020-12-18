Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $435.58

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $435.58 and traded as high as $502.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at $475.00, with a volume of 639,984 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £458.50 million and a P/E ratio of -188.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 487.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 436.22.

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 65,000 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £292,500 ($382,153.12). Also, insider Richard Eyre bought 5,000 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,140.06).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

