New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.54

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.89. New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 2,206,363 shares changing hands.

NGD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.