Neumark Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $3,201.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neumark alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00059211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00365576 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (NEU) is a token. It was first traded on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,428,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,910,813 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.