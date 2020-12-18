Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NAV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 17,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.17 and a beta of 2.24. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Get Navistar International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAV. Loop Capital cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.