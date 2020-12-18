Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s share price rose 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 404,487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 131,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $597.62 million, a PE ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Navigator by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 30.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

