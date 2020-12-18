Naviaddress (NAVI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,382.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $49,565.15 and $10,382.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00376466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.69 or 0.02459906 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

