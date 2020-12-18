NavCoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $124,040.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00026053 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,516,401 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

