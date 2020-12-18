Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Natixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

