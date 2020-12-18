Native Utility Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104.00 (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Native Utility Token has a total market cap of $21.57 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Native Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $21.95 or 0.00095851 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token was first traded on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com . Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

