National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.60

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

NXPGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

