National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (NA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

12/3/2020 – National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$73.00.

12/3/2020 – National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

12/3/2020 – National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$77.00.

12/3/2020 – National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$69.00 to C$74.50.

12/3/2020 – National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

12/3/2020 – National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$88.00.

11/24/2020 – National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$67.00 to C$69.00.

11/23/2020 – National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$83.00.

11/19/2020 – National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NA stock traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$72.11. 2,545,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,394. The firm has a market cap of C$24.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.68. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2199997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 in the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

