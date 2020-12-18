Namecoin Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $17,294.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,738.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.01366406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00277472 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005748 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

