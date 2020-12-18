Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33. 142,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 623,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYO. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Myomo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.