Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33. 142,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 623,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MYO. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.
Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.
