Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 186,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 859,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Muscle Maker stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.51% of Muscle Maker worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

