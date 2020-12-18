Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $797.08

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) (LON:MUT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $797.08 and traded as high as $834.89. Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) shares last traded at $820.00, with a volume of 208,810 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 798.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 768.55. The company has a market capitalization of £551.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L)’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

