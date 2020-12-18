Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €282.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEURV. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €246.86 ($290.42).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

