MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) Shares Down 0.3%

MorphoSys AG (NYSE:MOR)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.87. 163,456 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 104,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million.

About MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

