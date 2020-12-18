More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0237 on Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $47,315.80 and approximately $1,044.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, More Coin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00132157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00786200 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00165204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00124968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00076977 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

